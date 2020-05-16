NAM 1 appears from Hideout on his Birthday – VIDEO

NAM 1 marks Birthday from Hideout

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 has come out of his hideout to celebrate his birthday.

The embattled CEO of Menzgold is marking his special day and he has shared a video of himself on Instagram.

This is the first time, the Zyofon Media boss has been sighted (although virtual), since he appeared in court in July 2019.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, he sits in his office and wears a very mild smile.

The video was accompanied by a message which reads: “Amazing Grace☀️. Praise be to the almighty God; the brightest light☀️of all. Behold! the torus 💫🌪🌊🌧🌋⏳REBIRTH. Earth, Water, Air, Fire, Flesh and Blood are you ready?. I am NAM THE TORUS.#Ra☀️#kingofthegods👑#TheRainmaker#Knowledge&Luminate#theCreator#SourceEnergy#TheTorus🌪#Life&Death#Heaven&Hades#KingdomMission. #GhanaShallProsper🇬🇭”

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com