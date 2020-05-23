VIDEO: Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy Turn Up as 4syte TV launches Ultramodern Studio

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy inside 4syte TV New Studio

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy stormed the launch of 4syte TV’s all new, mega studio.

The launch which happened yesterday [Friday], May 22, 2020 inside the 4syte Mansion in Accra-Ghana.

At the event the two (2) revered Ghanaian musician lighted up the ceremony as they partied, live on air with hosts DJ Millzy, Rev. Erskine, andHaille Sumney.

Present at the event was actress and entrepreneur Salma Mumin.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have represented live, together, on a number of events, since ironing out their differences.

Watch them below:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com