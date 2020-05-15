Nonsense: Medikal drags Akuapem Poloo and DKB in New Song

Download Medikal ‘Nonsense’ Song/mp3

Call it a diss song or not, rapper Medikal drops a new tune he titled ‘Nonsense’.

In the song, the award-winning Ghanaian rapper refrains from attacking femcee Eno Barony, who dissed him in her last song ‘Argument Done’.

However, the AMG Beyond Kontrol act surprisingly took a swipe at actress Akuapem Poloo and comedian DKB.

In the song he makes makes fun of the actress in the light of an alleged promiscuous lifestyle.

On DKB, he used the ‘F’ word on him, and rhetorically asked “are you a wedding planner?”

The song which was produced by Unkle Beat had its visuals directed by Yaw Skyface.

Akuapem Polooo has reacted to this song. According to her, she won’t reply him because she feels her son (Chief) has grown and she needs to divert from her previous actions.

DKB has also replied with a diss song he titles ‘NOVDEC Rapper’.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com