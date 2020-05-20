Sonnie Badu offers to help Apraku My Daughter after Video Went Viral

Sonnie Badu to help Apraku My Daughter

Moments after Apraku My Daughter’s intoxicated video went viral, Sonnie badu is set to aid him get back to life.

The popular Ghanaian evangelist, real name Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku was spotted in a video, drunk and being teased.

After sighting the video, the gospel Minister and Founder of Rock Hill Church found the need to help him.

He made this known in a post on his Instagram page. The text below shows what he said.

“David saw Saul and said I will not touch God’s anointed. Where do we find this man? I don’t know him, but we will help him … @nana_amoakoadjei son @pritieyra daughter please find him … He is still Gods servant… hold on sir, help is on the way ….,” he shared.



Apraku My Daughter was very popular in the 1990s and early 2000s.

However, his life hit the rock after some serious allegations were made against him.

Last month, he was reported dead, however, he came on air moments later to state that he is alive and well.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com