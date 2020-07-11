Stonebwoy’s Livingstone Foundation holds First Free Skills Training Workshop

The Livingstone Foundation has held its first-ever BHIM Skill free training workshop.

This took place at Ashaiman on Friday, July 10, 2020.

It was attended by young people who are ready to acquire skills and maximize it during this period of the pandemic.

The first edition saw the BHIM Nation president Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa present at the workshop.

According to him, he “believes it will be put to great use especially in these COVID-19 times considering the high levels of unemployment caused”

The BHIM Skills Training Workshop was supported by TLF Ghana, Unity Link, The BHIM Shop, and Burniton Music Group.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

