Statue of Stonebwoy’s Mother

Stonebwoy has honoured his late mother Catherine Satekla with a statue on Mother’s Day.

The ‘Sapashini’ shared a message across social and was accompanied by the beautifully crafted statue.

He wrote: “Made You A Statue MAMA ❤️! It’s Your Day.. RIP 😇📍”

Made You a Statue MAMA ❤️! It’s Your Day.. RIP 😇📍 pic.twitter.com/JS8HuVS54e — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) May 10, 2020

Source