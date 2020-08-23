Asaa and Achiaa Out of GMB 2020 | Maali Shines Again

Bono East Region’s Asaa and Ashanti Region’s Achiaa have been evicted from the ongoing Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB 2020).

Asaa and Achiaa‘s time at the GMB 2020 comes to an end tonight (Sunday, August 23, 2020) at the cross-regional performance night of the beauty pageant.

In effect, all the eleven (11) contestants educated, informed, and entertained audience on the rich culture of a region, other than their respective home-regions.

It also follows the last weekend’s eviction-free night and several weeks of showcasing their unique talent to enthrall many homes.

Both Asaa and Achiaa faced stiff competition from nine (9) other contestants during the night.

They include Adjoa, Naa, Kafui, Afriyie, and Maali. Others are Ofosua, Talata, Abena, and Zuzu.

After the night’s contest, last week’s Star Performer of the Night, Maali (representing the Upper West Region) emerged as the Most Innovative Contestant tonight.

The Star Performer of the Night award was also bagged by Eastern Region’s Ofosua.

The show which was hosted by Johnnie Hughes and Anita Akua Akuffo, saw regular judges Linda Ampah, Adjetey Anang and Michelle Attoh on the seat. The was also a performance from Ghanaian music duo DopeNation.

In the next weeks, the contestants will compete for the car, cash, and crown as GMB 2020.

To power your favourite contestant to win the ultimate, vote for her by dialing *713*19# and following prompts.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 airs every Sunday on TV3 at 8.00pm prompt.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

