Actress Beverly Afaglo has shot one more for the gram and she has been the talk of social media today.

The mother of two dons a 2-piece adidas branded underwear and she looks alluring in these shots.

The ‘Sidechic Gang’ actress wears her bold brunnete hairstyle, with a little fashion accessories to match.

Check her out!









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com