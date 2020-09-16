Femi Otedola Buys Ferrari Cars for His Daughters — PHOTOS

Femi Otedola has bought three (3) Ferrari luxury cars, one each, for his three (3) daughters.

The Ferrari cars seem another perfect gift from the Nigerian businessman to his beautiful daughters.

The daughters of the Nigerian billionaire include singer Tolani Otedola, disc jockey Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy), and style blogger Temi Otedola.

The purchase of the cars by Femi Otedola for his daughters was first announced by DJ Cuppy on her social media pages.

She first shared a photo standing beside the cars, with the caption: Papa took us shopping and bought one of each! #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat

Her sisters Tolani and Temi Otedola (also girlfriend of singer Mr. Eazi) also went ahead, later on, to share the family’s good news.

The three (3) Ferrari luxury cars are have customized number plates.

DJ Cuppy‘s is a pink coloured Ferrari Portofino with the customized number plate “CUP 9Y”.

Tolani Otedola‘s Ferrari car is a navy blue colour with the customized number plate “TOL 44” whereas Temi‘s is “NI JTO”.

The gifting of these cars comes a day after DJ Cuppy announced that she is going to break the internet this week.

I’m breaking the internet this week. Mark this tweet. — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) September 15, 2020

Their father Femi Otedola is the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd., and owner of a number of businesses across real estate, shipping, and finance.

