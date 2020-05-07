Alleged Fight breaks as Joyce Blessing forces to Pick her Kids from Husband

Joyce Blessing Fight for Kids

A confrontation has allegedly ensued in the house of Joyce Blessings’ sister-in-law as divorce reports with husband continue to surge.

The alleged fight occurred on Thursday morning when the ‘I Swerve You’ hitmaker tried to pick her kids up from the sister of her husband Dave Joy.

According to Zionfelix, the scene at the house is a very messy one.

He adds that security men are at the house to ensure order.

PlugTimes.com, yesterday reported about an alleged divorce between the Ghanaian gospel musician and her husband, who also doubled as her manager.

Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy are blessed with three (3) handsome kids.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com