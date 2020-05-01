My Current Wife has Betrayed Me – Funny Face cries out

Funny Face talks Betrayal from Mother of his Twin Daughters

Ghanaian comedian has made a damning revelation about the mother of his children.

Real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, he has stated that she betrayed him by selling him out to his enemies and bloggers to destroy him.

According to him, she sometimes points gun at him in the slightest of arguments.

The ‘Cow & Chicken’ actor she sometimes make him think his former wife Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim is an angel.

According to him, she has fled out of his home, together with the kids, while still 3-month pregnant.

Read his full post below:

Have u seen da wrath of an “ EMOTIONAL FATHER “ who has been betrayed by the only woman who gave him children .. da trust , da faith and the love I have for her broken .. cos she sold me to my enemies and bloggers to destroy me ..🙏❤️ I cant sleep .. da pain of not seeing my girls .. cos she left home with dem when I was away .. a woman who points gun on me to shoot and kill me at da slightest argument .. a woman who because gave you children is using da children against u .. every little thing . “ by da time , u come from town .. I have gone to Kumasi with the children … THEN I HAVE TO KEEP QUITE . And continue doin yessa massa to her like dat .. if she likes she should also say “ FIIM FIIM “ she go hear am .. 😢😢 I have suffered for years … because of my choice of women .. “ I LIKE WOMEN WITH BIG BUTTOCKS TOO MUCH “ 😢😀 buttocks is good for da economy .. buttocks clears road 😀👍 it gives moral .. but when a who doesn’t think deep has one .. it causes distraction .. ASWEAR #ELLAandBELLA’s mother compared to my Ex wife ? Chaiii she makes my ex wife .. seems to be an Angel 👼 ❤️🙏 .. Am cleaning my heart and clensing my soul .. am in pain .. So anything dat crosses me I will destroy it .. because she is da mother of my children and she is 3 months pregnant for me again .. so I have to think of da future of my girls .. so I will only say 1 percent today .. if she feels like saying “ FIIM FIIM “ too let her come and say it .. like she go feel am .. will always love and appreciate da fact dat .. thru JEHOVAHS help AND JEHOVAH using u as a vessel through which I got my #ELLAandBELLA .. but one thing I won’t stand or take is selling me to my enemies and bloggers to destroy me .. Did u really think before doin dat ? Wao .. LIL WIN am soo angry at u because .. you have destroyed my home .. whiles going through dis pain .. den u some stupid people sit on social media and insult me .. you will loose something dear and close to ur heart for u to feel my pain some .. just wait and see .. it started from da day I cried .. am a strong person .. so for dis to get to me and give me sleepless night dis 4 days .. I will massacre anybody who comes my way ! Simple 😡

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com