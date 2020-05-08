WATCH! Amg Armani drops Colourful Visuals for ‘Allowed’ with Medikal and Quamina MP

AMG Armani ‘Allowed’ Music Video

AMG Armani has finally released the official music video to his hit song ‘Allowed’.

The song which features Medikal and Quamina MP comes with a very rich visual presentation.

It was shot and directed by Kofi Awuah II on a set of greenery.

The director lights it up with two (2) vixens occupying a green Chevrolet Camaro car.

Enjoy ‘Allowed’ by AMG Armani below:



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com