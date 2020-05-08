Entertainment
WATCH! Amg Armani drops Colourful Visuals for ‘Allowed’ with Medikal and Quamina MP
AMG Armani ‘Allowed’ Music Video
AMG Armani has finally released the official music video to his hit song ‘Allowed’.
The song which features Medikal and Quamina MP comes with a very rich visual presentation.
It was shot and directed by Kofi Awuah II on a set of greenery.
The director lights it up with two (2) vixens occupying a green Chevrolet Camaro car.
Enjoy ‘Allowed’ by AMG Armani below:
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com