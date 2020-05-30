Watch How Ghanaian Reported Mr Drew’s ‘EAT’ Music Video to Rotimi

A Ghanaian [with Instagram handle: @emany_official) is reported as the one who snitched on Mr Drew over his ‘EAT’ video on YouTube.

On Saturday, the visuals to the Highly Spiritual Music act’s latest song, a refix to Rotimi‘s “Love Riddim” was taken down.

This was after a copyright infringement claim was initiated on behalf of the Nigerian/American singer.

PlugTimes.com has sighted a video which purports to be the user Emany notifying Rotimi about Mr Drew‘s version.

In the video, he sends him a voice note to brief him about all that has gone down, in that regard.

He then asked him to check it out and after taking action everything, he alerted the user who reported him.

Check the video out:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

————————————————————-

