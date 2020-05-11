Xandy Kamel and Popular Sports Presenter set to Marry?

Xandy Kamel and Kaninja Pre-wedding Photos Pop Up

Xandy Kamel is set to tie the knot with popular Ghanaian sports presenter Kaninja, reports say.

According to the account available to PlugTimes.com, the two (2) have been dating for some time now and are set to engage on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

This news source also understands their wedding ceremony is slated for Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Xandy Kamel has disclosed that she has three (3) biological kids with two (2) different men, however, she does not know them.

Her purported engagement and wedding ceremony has received divergent reactions from netizens. While some social media user believe its not real, others think otherwise.

The two (2) work with Accra-based Angel TV.

The two (2) have shared their pre-event photoshoot and they look amazing together.

Check them out!









Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com