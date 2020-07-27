News
LIVE STREAM: Outdooring of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang
You are watching the outdooring of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to candidate John Dramani Mahama.
This comes ahead of the December 7, 2020 polls in Ghana.
Enjoy the live broadcast below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
