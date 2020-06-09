Are you stupid? You are a Witch – Daniel Duncan Williams tells Dad

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams’ son Daniel Duncan Williams has tagged his father as a witch.

Also known as Dee Wills, he made this pronouncement in a live video session on Periscope on Tuesday.

According to the Daniel, now 25-years old, his father told his then girlfriend Abena, then 18, that she is a witch.

He added his father said this because Abena lost her family (father, mother, and brother) to death when she was 18 years old.

Daniel Duncan Williams noted that everything changed when he once went to his father’s room and told him that he wanted to leave his house.

He mentioned that his father told him God is going to kill him for serving the devil.

Daniel Duncan Williams rhetorically asked whether his father is stupid.

