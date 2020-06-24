BET acknowledges Ghanaian musician Mandem ahead of 2020 BET Awards

American TV network BET has recognised Ghanaian musician Mandem, ahead of the 2020 BET Awards.

According to BET, the acknowledgement comes after the Mandem Music Group lead act showed love to the brand.

This year’s BET Awards is the 20th edition and the ‘Take Control’ singer has been specially invited for the virtual show.

The open invite comes with a preview of what to expect when the show is held this weekend.

BET tweeted: @Officialmandem_ Thank you for the Red heart! The #BETAwards are celebrating 20 years & you are invited! Before the show on Sunday June 28, here is your preview of what to expect!

Mandem has also reacted to this approval from BET as he joins the list of the very few persons in entertainment that it is acknowledging during this period.

“Thank you @BET for the acknowledgement 🙌🏾Fire🙌🏾,” he replied.

Thank you @BET for the acknowledgement 🙌🏾🔥🙌🏾 https://t.co/5g9FuOO310 — M A N D E M (@Officialmandem_) June 24, 2020

The BET Awards will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Mandem is currently promoting his ‘HTTH’ (Hope To The Homies) EP.

