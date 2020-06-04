DJ Amess has died

DJ Amess, a popular Ghanaian artist manager has been confirmed dead.

The radio and TV pundit, real name Darlynn Kotei, he died on Thursday morning.

Until his death, DJ Amess was a regular pundit on Sokohemaa’s TV show on ATV, and entertainment shows on Onua FM, Top Radio, Adom FM, Kasapa FM, etc.

DJ Amess once managed “late/missing” Ghanaian hiplife musician Castro.

More to follow soon.

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.