Entertainment
DJ Amess has Died
DJ Amess, a popular Ghanaian artist manager has been confirmed dead.
The radio and TV pundit, real name Darlynn Kotei, he died on Thursday morning.
Until his death, DJ Amess was a regular pundit on Sokohemaa’s TV show on ATV, and entertainment shows on Onua FM, Top Radio, Adom FM, Kasapa FM, etc.
DJ Amess once managed “late/missing” Ghanaian hiplife musician Castro.
More to follow soon.
