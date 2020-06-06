Fvck Off! Take Me to Court and I Will Expose You More – Mona Gucci warns Yvonne Nelson

Popular Ghanaian slay queen Mona Gucci has told Yvonne Nelson to hurriedly take her to court.

According to her, she is even set to expose more rot about the Ghanaian filmmaker.

This comes after Yvonne Nelson asked Mona Gucci to retract the whoring allegations leveled against her on Neat 100.9 FM.

Reacting to this, Mona stated that she won’t apologize and if she dares, she will lay bare her actions and inactions all these years.

Mona Gucci first made these allegations in her list of Ghanaian celebrities and influencers who whore around.









