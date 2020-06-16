Golden Tulip Accra Hotel reopens for Business after Temporary Closure

Golden Tulip announces special Father’s Day Event

The Golden Tulip Accra Hotel has officially resumed business, almost three (3) months after the facility temporarily closed.

This became necessary as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Ghana, and the lockdown of the city.

Announcing this, Mr Nicolas Forger, the General Manager of the 4-star hotel in Accra assured patrons of maximum safety in the use of the facility.

He made this known during an interaction with the press at the premises of the hotel on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Mr Forger reassured patrons of very safe moments at the hotel.

“Be rest assured that the safety protocols have been put in place for you [clients/customers]. We are now awaiting the reopening of the borders to quickly find the level this hotel was, before the COVID-19 crises,” he said.

As a result of the current directives from the government of Ghana, the reopening affords access to the chalets, gym, swimming pool, restaurant, etc. while observing all safety protocols.

In a related development, the hotel is hosting a special Fathers’ Day event called ‘Agya Pa Ye’ on Sunday, June 21, 2020. It is for only 100 people, and admission is based on ‘first come, first served’ principle. Patrons are therefore encouraged to book before time.

Like the special event, the hotel has also announced special wedding and weekend packages and rates have hugely been slashed. According to management, it is part of the gestures to make people afford services, during these difficult times.

Get interactive with the hotel on social media (Facebook & Instagram) @GoldenTulipAccraHotels

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.