Abiba and Afia Evicted from GMB 2020

Abiba and Afia of Savannah and Bono regions respectively, have been evicted from the Ghana Most Beautiful 2020.

They were evicted from GMB 2020 on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

This follows weeks of showcasing the best in culture and tradition of their respective regions.

The eviction of Abiba and Afia comes after educating the general public on the taboos, superstitions and myths peculiar to their various regions.

For Abiba, it was the third consecutive time she appeared as one of the least performers, generally.

Eastern region’s Ofosua emerged as the Star Performer of the Night. She spoke about the taboo placed on pregnancy before the dipo rites.

Abena, the representative of the Ahafo region won the Most Creative contestant award of the week. She spoke on the taboo on the pollution of the Tano river.

Hosted by Johnnie Hughes and Anita Akuffo, were Adjetey Anang, Linda Ampah, and Michelle Attoh were the judges.

GMB 2020 Current Contestants

This brings the number of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 contestants down to eleven (11) beautiful ladies.

They include Adjoa, Naa, Kafui, Afriyie, Maali, and Ofosua. Others are Achiaa, Abena, Asaa, Talata, and Zuzu.

The night also the Ghana Dance Ensemble open the show with the jira dance before singer Fameye added more.

GMB 2020 Showing & Empowering Contestants

In the next weeks, the contestants will compete for the car, cash, and crown as GMB 2020.

To power your favourite contestant to win the ultimate, vote for her by dialing *713*19# and following prompts.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 airs every Sunday on TV3 at 8.00pm prompt.