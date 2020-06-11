Kennedy Agyapong praises Nana Aba Anamoah for not Falling Victim to Nigel Gaisie’s Bedmatics

Kennedy Agyapong has eulogized ace journalist Nana Aba Anamoah for not falling for Nigel Gaisie’s tricks.

As a result, the lawmaker, has tagged Nana Aba Anamoah as a smart woman and a deep-thinker.

According to him, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel lure lure a lot of women including actresses and radio presenters.

He noted that the acting General Manager of GhOne TV was one of them but she didn’t fall for it.

He mentioned that a man identified as Kwaku Atta Kakra did the under dealings by getting info from Nana Aba‘s family home in Cape Coast.

The woman I have respected much is Nana Aba Anamoah. He [Nigel Gaisie] told her there is deity in her father house in Cape Coast which will act against her. He told her he is going to get rid of it from the house so she [Nana Aba] should come. But Nana Aba did not go. That’s a deep-thinker. …that’s a smart woman,” he stated.

Watch what he said about Nana Aba below:



He however stated that all the rest fell in the trap of Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

According to him, there is a tall list of victims and he will make it available in subsequent shows.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

