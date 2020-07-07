News
List of Female Presidential Running Mates in Ghana Since 1992 Elections
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has appointed Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the presidential running mate for John Dramani Mahama.
This comes barely five (5) months ahead of the 2020 General Elections in Ghana.
Her appointment has come with diverse reactions, mainly as a result of gender.
PlugTimes.com lists all the female presidential mates in Ghana since the 1992 General Elections.
The first female presidential running mate in Ghana was Prof. Naa Afarley Sackeyfio.
Find the full list below:
- 1992 General Elections: Prof Naa Afarley Sackeyfio was appointed as the running mate to NIP’s Kwabena Darko.
- 2000 General Elections: Petra Maria Amegashie was also appointed as the running mate for Dan Lartey of the GCPP.
- 2008 General Elections: Patricia Ameku was appointed as the running mate for DFP’s presidential candidate Emmanuel Ansah Antwi.
- 2012 General Elections: Cherita Sarpong was appointed as Dr. Abu Sakara Foster‘s running mate for the CPP.
- 2012 General Elections: The late Ing. Eva Lokko was appointed as the running mate for Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom on the ticket of the PPP.
- 2012 General Elections: Helen Matervi was also appointed as the running mate for Dr. Hassan Ayariga’s All People’s Congress (APC).
- 2016 General Elections: Brigitte Dzogbenuku was appointed as the running mate for Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom‘s PPP.
- 2020 General Elections: Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is appointed by the NDC as the running mate to John Dramani Mahama.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
