FULL RESULTS: 2020 NPP Primaries

PlugTimes.com June 20, 2020
NPP Decides 2020 Primaries

The results of the 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries are finally here with a lot of surprises.

This comes ahead of the 2020 General Elections in Ghana and there has been a number shocks.

Check the results out:

NPP PRIMARIES: ASHANTI REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1BantamaFrancis Asenso-BoakyeNew
2Asante Akyem SouthKwaku Asante BoatengRetained
3Old TafoVincent Ekow Assafuah Jnr
4Manhyia NorthAkwasi Konadu
5Manhyia SouthMatthew Opoku PrempehAcclamation
6NhyiaesoStephen Amoah
7EjisuJohn KumahNew
8Effiduase-AsokoreNana Ayew AfriyieRetained
9Adansi-Asokwa T. K. HammondRetained
10Manso-NkwantaGeorge Obeng TakyiNew
11JuabenAma Pomaa BoatengRetained

NPP PRIMARIES: GREATER ACCRA REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1Dome-KwabenyaSarah Adwoa SafoRetained
2Okaikoi SouthDakoa Newman
3Okaikoi NorthFuseini IsaahNew
4La DadekotoponJoseph Gerald Tetteh Nii NyanyofioNew
5Ablekuma NorthSheila BartelsNew
6AdentanYaw Buabeng AsamoahRetained
7KroworAfoley Quaye
8Tema EastDaniel Titus Glover
9Tema CentralYves Nii Noi NorteyNew
10Anyaa-SowutuomDickson Adomako Kissi

NPP PRIMARIES: BONO REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1Dormaa EastPaul Anomaa
2Berekum EastNelson KyeremehNew
3Sunyani EastKwasi Ameyaw CheremehRetained

NPP PRIMARIES: AHAFO REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1Asunafo NorthEvans Opoku BobieRetained

NPP PRIMARIES: EASTERN REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1New Juaben SouthMichael Okyere BaafiNew
2New Juaben NorthNana Adjei BoatengRetained
3Ofoase AyirebiKojo Oppong NkrumahAcclamation
4AkwatiaErnest Yaw Kumi
5NkawkawJoseph FrimpongNew
6Fanteakwa SouthKofi Okyere Agyekum
7SuhumKwadwo AsanteNew
8Akim OdaAlexander Akwasi Acquah
9MpraesoDavid Ansah OpokuNew

NPP PRIMARIES: WESTERN REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1KwesimintimPrince H. Armah
2Ahanta WestKojo Kum

NPP PRIMARIES: WESTERN NORTH REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
NPP PRIMARIES: CENTRAL REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1Awutu Senya WestNenyi George AndahRetained
2Agona WestCynthia Mamle MorrisonRetained
3MfantsimanEkow Quansah HayfordRetained
4Upper Denkyira EastFestus Awuah KoffieNew
5Upper Denkyira WestSamuel Nsonwa Gyan

NPP PRIMARIES: NORTHERN REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1SabobaAbraham Jawol

NPP PRIMARIES: NORTH EAST REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1WalewaleLariba Abudu

NPP PRIMARIES: UPPER EAST REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1Navrongo CentralTangoba AbayageRetained

NPP PRIMARIES: UPPER WEST REGION WINNERS

#ConstituencyWinnerStatus
1LawraAnthony Abayifaa KarboRetained

