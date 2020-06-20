FULL RESULTS: 2020 NPP Primaries
The results of the 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries are finally here with a lot of surprises.
This comes ahead of the 2020 General Elections in Ghana and there has been a number shocks.
Check the results out:
NB: Results are being updated, refresh page for the latest.
NPP PRIMARIES: ASHANTI REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|Bantama
|Francis Asenso-Boakye
|New
|2
|Asante Akyem South
|Kwaku Asante Boateng
|Retained
|3
|Old Tafo
|Vincent Ekow Assafuah Jnr
|4
|Manhyia North
|Akwasi Konadu
|5
|Manhyia South
|Matthew Opoku Prempeh
|Acclamation
|6
|Nhyiaeso
|Stephen Amoah
|7
|Ejisu
|John Kumah
|New
|8
|Effiduase-Asokore
|Nana Ayew Afriyie
|Retained
|9
|Adansi-Asokwa
|T. K. Hammond
|Retained
|10
|Manso-Nkwanta
|George Obeng Takyi
|New
|11
|Juaben
|Ama Pomaa Boateng
|Retained
NPP PRIMARIES: GREATER ACCRA REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|Dome-Kwabenya
|Sarah Adwoa Safo
|Retained
|2
|Okaikoi South
|Dakoa Newman
|3
|Okaikoi North
|Fuseini Isaah
|New
|4
|La Dadekotopon
|Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nii Nyanyofio
|New
|5
|Ablekuma North
|Sheila Bartels
|New
|6
|Adentan
|Yaw Buabeng Asamoah
|Retained
|7
|Krowor
|Afoley Quaye
|8
|Tema East
|Daniel Titus Glover
|9
|Tema Central
|Yves Nii Noi Nortey
|New
|10
|Anyaa-Sowutuom
|Dickson Adomako Kissi
NPP PRIMARIES: BONO REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|Dormaa East
|Paul Anomaa
|2
|Berekum East
|Nelson Kyeremeh
|New
|3
|Sunyani East
|Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh
|Retained
NPP PRIMARIES: AHAFO REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|Asunafo North
|Evans Opoku Bobie
|Retained
NPP PRIMARIES: EASTERN REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|New Juaben South
|Michael Okyere Baafi
|New
|2
|New Juaben North
|Nana Adjei Boateng
|Retained
|3
|Ofoase Ayirebi
|Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
|Acclamation
|4
|Akwatia
|Ernest Yaw Kumi
|5
|Nkawkaw
|Joseph Frimpong
|New
|6
|Fanteakwa South
|Kofi Okyere Agyekum
|7
|Suhum
|Kwadwo Asante
|New
|8
|Akim Oda
|Alexander Akwasi Acquah
|9
|Mpraeso
|David Ansah Opoku
|New
NPP PRIMARIES: WESTERN REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|Kwesimintim
|Prince H. Armah
|2
|Ahanta West
|Kojo Kum
NPP PRIMARIES: WESTERN NORTH REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
NPP PRIMARIES: CENTRAL REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|Awutu Senya West
|Nenyi George Andah
|Retained
|2
|Agona West
|Cynthia Mamle Morrison
|Retained
|3
|Mfantsiman
|Ekow Quansah Hayford
|Retained
|4
|Upper Denkyira East
|Festus Awuah Koffie
|New
|5
|Upper Denkyira West
|Samuel Nsonwa Gyan
NPP PRIMARIES: NORTHERN REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|Saboba
|Abraham Jawol
NPP PRIMARIES: NORTH EAST REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|Walewale
|Lariba Abudu
NPP PRIMARIES: UPPER EAST REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|Navrongo Central
|Tangoba Abayage
|Retained
NPP PRIMARIES: UPPER WEST REGION WINNERS
|#
|Constituency
|Winner
|Status
|1
|Lawra
|Anthony Abayifaa Karbo
|Retained