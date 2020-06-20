FULL RESULTS: 2020 NPP Primaries

The results of the 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries are finally here with a lot of surprises.

This comes ahead of the 2020 General Elections in Ghana and there has been a number shocks.

Check the results out:

NB: Results are being updated, refresh page for the latest.

NPP PRIMARIES: ASHANTI REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1 Bantama Francis Asenso-Boakye New 2 Asante Akyem South Kwaku Asante Boateng Retained 3 Old Tafo Vincent Ekow Assafuah Jnr 4 Manhyia North Akwasi Konadu 5 Manhyia South Matthew Opoku Prempeh Acclamation 6 Nhyiaeso Stephen Amoah 7 Ejisu John Kumah New 8 Effiduase-Asokore Nana Ayew Afriyie Retained 9 Adansi-Asokwa T. K. Hammond Retained 10 Manso-Nkwanta George Obeng Takyi New 11 Juaben Ama Pomaa Boateng Retained



NPP PRIMARIES: GREATER ACCRA REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1 Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo Retained 2 Okaikoi South Dakoa Newman 3 Okaikoi North Fuseini Isaah New 4 La Dadekotopon Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nii Nyanyofio New 5 Ablekuma North Sheila Bartels New 6 Adentan Yaw Buabeng Asamoah Retained 7 Krowor Afoley Quaye 8 Tema East Daniel Titus Glover 9 Tema Central Yves Nii Noi Nortey New 10 Anyaa-Sowutuom Dickson Adomako Kissi

NPP PRIMARIES: BONO REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1 Dormaa East Paul Anomaa 2 Berekum East Nelson Kyeremeh New 3 Sunyani East Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh Retained

NPP PRIMARIES: AHAFO REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1 Asunafo North Evans Opoku Bobie Retained

NPP PRIMARIES: EASTERN REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1 New Juaben South Michael Okyere Baafi New 2 New Juaben North Nana Adjei Boateng Retained 3 Ofoase Ayirebi Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Acclamation 4 Akwatia Ernest Yaw Kumi 5 Nkawkaw Joseph Frimpong New 6 Fanteakwa South Kofi Okyere Agyekum 7 Suhum Kwadwo Asante New 8 Akim Oda Alexander Akwasi Acquah 9 Mpraeso David Ansah Opoku New

NPP PRIMARIES: WESTERN REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1 Kwesimintim Prince H. Armah 2 Ahanta West Kojo Kum

NPP PRIMARIES: WESTERN NORTH REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1

NPP PRIMARIES: CENTRAL REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1 Awutu Senya West Nenyi George Andah Retained 2 Agona West Cynthia Mamle Morrison Retained 3 Mfantsiman Ekow Quansah Hayford Retained 4 Upper Denkyira East Festus Awuah Koffie New 5 Upper Denkyira West Samuel Nsonwa Gyan

NPP PRIMARIES: NORTHERN REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1 Saboba Abraham Jawol

NPP PRIMARIES: NORTH EAST REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1 Walewale Lariba Abudu

NPP PRIMARIES: UPPER EAST REGION WINNERS

# Constituency Winner Status 1 Navrongo Central Tangoba Abayage Retained

NPP PRIMARIES: UPPER WEST REGION WINNERS