Mr Drew officially Meets Stonebwoy to Beg over ‘EAT’ Saga

Mr Drew has finally met Stonebwoy in person to apologise to him on the ‘EAT’ copyright infringement saga.

The ‘Dwe’ crooner met the BHIM Nation boss together with his team including label boss Kaywa.

Over the weekend the Highly Spiritual Music act was reprimanded by many Ghanaians for using Rotimi’s ‘Love Riddim’ without his approval.

The video was eventually taken down by video streaming site YouTube, after a copyright claim was initiated.

People also chastised him for dragging Stonebwoy’s name in the mud.

In view of this, it was only natural that Mr Drew offer an apology to the ‘1 GAD’.

He initially apologised to him, Rotimi, and Ghanaians as a whole, and had to meet him in person as well.

Mr Drew and Team in Talks with Rotimi over Copyright Infringement Saga — STATEMENT

In a related development, PlugTimes.com understands the label is in talks with Rotimi to resolve this issue.

Meanwhile, he has dropped another single ‘LATER‘ which features Kelvyn Boy.

