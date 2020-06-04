Popular Event MC and Radio Host Kwadwo Wiafe has Died

Kwadwo Annor Wiafe, a popular event host and radio host has been confirmed dead.

Popularly known as Favourite MC’s MC, he died in the morning of Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The death of Kwadwo Wiafe, a man full of life, comes after a short illness.

He was confirmed dead by medical officers at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra, Ghana.

Until his demise, he was the host of ‘Ye Ko Fie’ drive time show on Accra-based Neat 100.9 FM.

Sometimes he stands in for Abeiku Santana on Okay 101.7 FM. He appeared on a number ads for brands like Ecobank, and Vodafone. He was one time the producer for Micky Darling on Peace FM’s late afternoon show.

He carved a niche for himself as one of the finest in event MCing — there was actually no dull moment during any of his events. He was the Master of Ceremony at the popular Kency 2020 marriage ceremony.

Kwadwo Wiafe left behind a beautiful wife.

More to follow soon.

