#StudentsLivesMatter: Netizens start Campaign in Response to Akufo-Addo’s New Directive on COVID-19

PlugTimes.com June 1, 2020

President of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revised a number of directives, with respect to COVID-19 in Ghana.

He made this known in his 10th address to the nation on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

In his speech, he announced that from Monday, June 15, 2020, final year Junior High, Senior High and University students are to resume classes ahead of the conduct of their respective exit examinations.

The decision was taken, after engagement with the Teacher Unions of various educational level.

This decision, has ignited the start of a campaign on Twitter with the hashtag #StudentsLivesMatter.

It received mixed reaction, with most netizens campaigning against the new directive.

With 218,425 tests conducted, Ghana has 8,070 positive cases, 2,947 recoveries, as well as 36 deaths, and as a result, most users are of the view that their lives is at risk.

Check the tweets out:

Despite this, a number of preventive measures have been put in place to curtail the spread.

JHS 3 classes will comprise a maximum of thirty (3)) students; SHS classes a maximum of twenty-five (25) students; and University lectures will take place with half he class sizes.

All final year students of educational and training institutions, which are being managed by Ministries other than the Education Ministry, are to return to school on 15th June to complete their exit examinations.

Again, prior to the opening of schools and universities, the Ministry of Education, and the heads of public and private educational institutions, will fumigate and disinfect their institutions.

Each student, teacher, and non-teaching staff will be provided with re-usable face masks by the Ministry of Education.

For avoidance of doubt, all other educational facilities, private and public, for non-final year students, will remain closed.

