StudentsLivesMatter: Netizens start Campaign in Response to Akufo-Addo’s New Directive on COVID-19

President of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revised a number of directives, with respect to COVID-19 in Ghana.

He made this known in his 10th address to the nation on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

In his speech, he announced that from Monday, June 15, 2020, final year Junior High, Senior High and University students are to resume classes ahead of the conduct of their respective exit examinations.

The decision was taken, after engagement with the Teacher Unions of various educational level.

This decision, has ignited the start of a campaign on Twitter with the hashtag #StudentsLivesMatter.

It received mixed reaction, with most netizens campaigning against the new directive.

With 218,425 tests conducted, Ghana has 8,070 positive cases, 2,947 recoveries, as well as 36 deaths, and as a result, most users are of the view that their lives is at risk.

Check the tweets out:

South Korea 🇰🇷 opened school and closed it within some few days because of the rate and how rapid the virus cases 🦠 tends to increase. Nana Addo this is a positive act of life with negative results I don’t buy this idea. #StudentsLivesMatter Happy New Month ✊ — CORROSIVE  RULES 🎭 (@CorrosiveRules) June 1, 2020

South Korea opened schools and closed within a week because positive cases increased but William Kwaku Addo Danquah who stays at Jubilee house wants to play with my life 😥😥#StudentsLivesMatter — Kumasi John Terry 🇬🇭🐦 (@bra_marfo_) May 31, 2020

This is big risk bro forget about the measures, those from far places like Accra, Tamale and etc can even get in car

#StudentsLivesMatter — kumasi_Borga (@ShattaKumasi) June 1, 2020

Im not sure Nana Addo is in Ghana… 8000+ cases and you want us to go school.#StudentsLivesMatter #ThinkTwice — Koffee fan 🔥 (@Koffeeba) June 1, 2020

Charle my brains week aa let me attach with fire I cant kill myself #StudentsLivesMatter — iamyb (@iamyb5) June 1, 2020

Until am told all final year students are Immune to the virus I aren’t going anywhere.#StudentsLivesMatter — Millie_Yaa (@MillieYaa) June 1, 2020

They’re just using we finalist as testing kits at the expense of our life … this decision is a mess💯#StudentsLivesMatter — Diggy🇬🇧 (@diggy_worldwide) June 1, 2020

And the foreign students too were not considered. How would they enter the country since the borders are closed and even if they did. They would have to be isolated for 2 weeks to check if they have the virus #StudentsLivesMatter — Diggy🇬🇧 (@diggy_worldwide) June 1, 2020

well we are in 7th place in world, the worse covid 19 cases! Everyone is dying! Now the life is damn important like water and now the educational institutions need exams.Well this is what they need more than a human life #GeneralPromotionToMPStudent #COVID19 #StudentsLivesMatter — Sam Ayan 🌙 (@SampathAyan) June 1, 2020

Despite this, a number of preventive measures have been put in place to curtail the spread.

JHS 3 classes will comprise a maximum of thirty (3)) students; SHS classes a maximum of twenty-five (25) students; and University lectures will take place with half he class sizes.

All final year students of educational and training institutions, which are being managed by Ministries other than the Education Ministry, are to return to school on 15th June to complete their exit examinations.

Again, prior to the opening of schools and universities, the Ministry of Education, and the heads of public and private educational institutions, will fumigate and disinfect their institutions.

Each student, teacher, and non-teaching staff will be provided with re-usable face masks by the Ministry of Education.

For avoidance of doubt, all other educational facilities, private and public, for non-final year students, will remain closed.

