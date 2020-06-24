Entertainment

Vivian Jill Lawrence allegedly Ties the Knot

PlugTimes.com June 24, 2020
Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has reportedly married by name Daud.

The ‘True Colour’ actress made this known in a post on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The post (made up of photos and video) was accompanied by a message which read: “LOVE you Dr Daud. #lifechanger”.

Vivian who hardly let information about her love life out has not revealed whether Daud is the father of her second child.

