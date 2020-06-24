Vivian Jill Lawrence allegedly Ties the Knot

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has reportedly married by name Daud.

The ‘True Colour’ actress made this known in a post on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The post (made up of photos and video) was accompanied by a message which read: “LOVE you Dr Daud. #lifechanger”.

Vivian who hardly let information about her love life out has not revealed whether Daud is the father of her second child.

Check these photos and video out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.