WATCH LIVE: The Seat on Net 2 TV with Hon Kennedy Agyapong (June 22, 2020)

The Seat on Net 2 TV

You are watching ‘The Seat’ on Net 2 TV with Hon Kennedy Agyapong as the guest.

Tonight’s (June 22, 2020) edition is being hosted by Kwaku Annan.

Enjoy the program below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.