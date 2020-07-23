Hushpuppi Released from Prison? Federal Bureau of Prisons Website Shows

The latest information sighted about Hushpuppi reveals, the alleged scammer has been released from prison, perhaps.

This is in view of the fact that the website of Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) shows the embattled Nigerian was released on Monday, July 20, 2020.

The BOP is the agency responsible for the custody and care of federal inmates.

Real name Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, he was arrested by the Dubai Police, and extradited to the USA earlier this month.

He was eventually detained in a federal jail in Chicago, Illinois and had given the register number 54313-424.

The information on the BOP website comes as a huge surprise to many who only know the case is still in court.

Notwithstanding this, others have argued that he has only been transferred to another prison facility.

