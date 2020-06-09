Wendy Shay: I’m Sick and Tired of Unprofessional Questions

Wendy Shay, following the interview fracas with Nana Romeo has stated that she is sick and tired of unprofessional questions.

Real name Wendy Addo, she says questions like “are you sleeping with Bullet; are you dating Kuami Eugene etc. puts her off.

The Rufftown Records act has also asked whether such are the only questions some journalists can ask female acts.

Wendy Shay was addressing issues with respect to what happened between Nana Romeo and her on Accra FM earlier today.

The ‘Emergency’ singer has also stated that she is now a tough skin girl, a comment which comes after netizens shared diverse views about what happened.

“What u ppl know is asking unprofessional questions like are u sleeping with Bullet ? R u dating Shatta? R u dating Kuami Eugene?

Is that the only thing u can ask a female artiste??!

I’m sick n tired of it !

GHANA WAKE UP !!,” Wendy Shay said.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

