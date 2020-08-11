I’m an Independent Producer — Tracey Boakye reacts to FIPAG Suspension

Filmmaker Tracey Boakye has shot down her suspension from the Film Producers’ Association of Ghana (FIPAG).

According to the her, she has been an independent producer since the Association told her sometime ago that she can’t be a member.

The ‘Baby Mama’ made this known in a latest video she has shared.

In the video, Tracey Boakye acknowledged how she has single-handedly produced her movie with the support of FIPAG.

In effect, she deems it funny to even hear that she has been suspended by this same Association.

Watch her speak to her suspension from FIPAG below:

