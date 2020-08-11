Freda Rhymz: I Don’t Regret Beefing Sista Afia

Freda Rhymz has stated that she doesn’t regret beefing singer Sista Afia.

According to her, this is due to the fact that she also received replies during the period. The beef also involved Eno Barony,

Freda Rhymz has also added that her latest song ‘Saucy’ with Sista Afia was recorded in December 2019 — thus, before the beef began in April 2020.

The Young Missions Entertainment act made this known in an interview on Tuesday with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM‘s ‘Showbiz Agenda’.

Reacting to how the beef was quashed, she noted that it was her management’s initial decision.

In effect, this was as a result of the need to put every qualms aside and finally release the project with Sista Afia.

Freda Rhymz also added that initially, Sista Afia‘s management was a bit reluctant but after engaging further, they agreed.

The ‘KMT’ rapper also noted that she feared that she may not come for the video shoot, however, Sista Afia was very welcoming.

According to Freda Rhymz, she has also apologized to Sista Afia and are now cool.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com