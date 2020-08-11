Tracey Boakye suspended by FIPAG

Tracey Boakye has been suspended by the Film Producers’ Association of Ghana (FIPAG).

This follows the infamous sugar-daddy rant between the Ghanaian filmmaker and musician Mzbel.

According to a statement dated Tuesday, August 11, 2020, signed by the Association’s President James Aboagye, Tracey’s actions in her videos was against the Ghanaian cultures, traditions, ethics and sensibilities.

In effect, this suspension means that Tracey Boakye would not take part in any of the association’s activities until further notice.

The Association has in this statement rendered an unqualified apology to the man involved and general public, at large.

Read the full statement below:

“Our attention has been drawn to recent publications and circulation of videos social media pistons of vulgar and unprintable exchanges between Tracey Boakye a the contents at so bad and affront to our Ghanaian Cultures, Traditions, Sensibilities. The Film Producers’ Association of Ghana (FIPAG) finds their actions vary regrettable especially that of Miss Tracey Boakye, who happens to be an actress and a Film Producer and therefore supposed to serve as a role model. FIPAG wishes to render an unqualified apology to the general public and man involved for her behaviour as that display of character does represent what the film industry stands for or wishes to propagate. We wish that Ghanaians will find a space in their hearts to forgive her. In view of this, FIPAG has immediately suspended miss Tracey Boakye indefinitely. She is not supposed to take part in any of the activities during this period until the situation is reviewed.”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com