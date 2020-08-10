Entertainment

10 Photos that prove DJ Switch is Growing into a Beautiful Woman

PlugTimes.com August 11, 2020

Ghanaian child prodigy DJ Switch continues to wow the world with her craft.

Real name Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, the latest photos of her prove she is growing into a very beautiful young woman.

DJ Switch, 12, brings to life, the rich Ghanaian culture (by way of dress) in a collection of some of her recent shoots.

Also a brand influencer, the young disc jockey beams with her iconic smile and you need to see her.

Check DJ Switch in her latest photos out:









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close