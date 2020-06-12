Zylofon Music relaunches; Unveils Tiisha as New Signee

Zylofon Music has relaunched its operations after going into a hiatus for some time.

The record label has also introduced singer Tiisha as its new signee.

This took place at an august ceremony held at the Zylofon Arts Complex in East Legon, Accra on Friday.

Tiisha joins highlife singer Kumi Guitar and rapper Obibini,

Present at the event was CEO of Menzgold and Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah a.k.a NAM 1.

Zylofon Music, before its abrupt break had also Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Joyce Blessing, and Becca on its label.

As it stands, the new Zylofon Music will now operate with Obibini, Kumi Guitar, and Tiisha as its acts.

Tiisha has songs like ‘Wicked World’, and ‘Packaging’ to her credit.

View this post on Instagram Welcome @tiishaofficial to the #Zylofonmusic Family ❤❤❤ 🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by ZylofonMusic (@zylofonmusic_) on Jun 12, 2020 at 1:21pm PDT

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

