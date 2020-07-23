Afia Schwarzenegger loses It in Latest Video

Afia Schwarzenegger has created another stir on social media after sharing another lewd video of herself.

In a video sighted by PlugTimes.com, she wears souvenirs of the Stonebwoy brand.

These, according to our research were part of the items presented to her by Aisha Modi, during Pena‘s birthday celebration.

In the video, she is also seen throwing away some Ghana Cedi notes.

Click here to watch

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

