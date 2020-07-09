Brighton 1 – 3 Liverpool (HIGHLIGHTS)

Liverpool won by 3 goals to 1 when they were hosted by Brighton at the American Express Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mohammed Salah netted a brace, both in the 6th and 76th minutes. Henderson’s second goal in the game made it three (3) for the season’s winners.

However, Leandro Trossard scored a consolation goal for Brighton & Hove Albion, just before the break.

Watch the highlights below:

