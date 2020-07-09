Sports
Brighton 1 – 3 Liverpool (HIGHLIGHTS)
Liverpool won by 3 goals to 1 when they were hosted by Brighton at the American Express Community Stadium on Wednesday night.
Mohammed Salah netted a brace, both in the 6th and 76th minutes. Henderson’s second goal in the game made it three (3) for the season’s winners.
However, Leandro Trossard scored a consolation goal for Brighton & Hove Albion, just before the break.
Watch the highlights below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
