Carlos Ahenkorah reveals Testing Positive for COVID-19, and Visiting Registration Centre

Hon Carlos Ahenkorah has stated he visited a registration centre on Tuesday, despite testing positive for COVID-19 earlier.

The Tema East MP has also added that he is asymptomatic; he visited Korle Bu yesterday at about 5pm and was discharged this morning at 11am.

According to him, he did not get close to the constituents, although I did step out of his car.

The Deputy Trade Minister has also revealed that his personal driver has tested positive for the virus, and he drove him to the centre.

The member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) made this known in an interview with Citi FM on Thursday evening.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

