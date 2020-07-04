Sports
Chelsea 3 vs 0 Watford (EPL HIGHLIGHTS)
Chelsea returns to winning ways by scoring three (3) past Watford in the EPL match-week 33 fixture.
Giroud opened the scoring sheet just before the half hour mark.
Willian put in a second through a spot kick before Ross Barkley finished it up in the injury time.
Watch the highlights below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.