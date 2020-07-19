DOWNLOAD: Stonebwoy – Putuu (Streetbeatz)

Stonebwoy drops new song titled ‘Putuu’, a piece which will make you mince words in tongues.

Produced by Streetbeatz, ‘Putuu’ by the BHIM Nation president will also make you hit the dance floor.

Download ‘Putuu’ by Stonebwoy below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

