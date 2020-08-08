PHOTOS: Fella Makafui shows Baby Bump | Welcomes Newborn?

Actress Fella Makafui has flaunted her baby bump, confirming that she is pregnant.

However, some netizens argue that she has welcomed first child with husband Medikal.

PlugTimes.com cannot confirm the birth rumors, however, we can confirm that she is pregnant.

This was first made known in the music video of Medikal‘s new single ‘Odo‘.

Since the two (2) got married in March this year, there has been Fella pregnancy rumors.

Notwithstanding this, the two (2) denied it in several interviews.

In a series of tweets, Fella Makafui shares: “Glory Be To God🙏🏿”, and “You never know where a blessing can come from ..mine is you 🤰🏾Red heart”.

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Precious Frimpong on attaining this feat.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.