BREAKING: Sarri Sacked by Juventus after One Season

Maurizio Sarri has been sacked by Serie A giants Juventus, after just one season.

Of course, it comes days after he won the Serie A 2019/20 season.

It also comes comes after the Italian side exited the ongoing UEFA Champions League.

The sacking of Maurizio Sarri was confirmed by the club on Saturday.

He left Chelsea FC after winning the UEFA Europa League in 2018/19 season.

The sacking of Maurizio Sarri will cost Juventus €20m.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

