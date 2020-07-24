I Never Imagined Losing My Father to Death — Shatta Bandle reacts

Ghanaian Instagram star Shatta Bandle has reacted to the death of his father.

According to the “young rich n!gga”, he never imagined that he could lose his dad.

This, to him, is due to his assertion that losing people to death is not a reality to him.

He made this known in a post on Instagram on Friday.

Shatta Bandle has also added that he hopes he gains the strength to accept this loss.

This is what he shared:

It never seemed true to me when I hear people say They lost their father. It looked like something that could never happen to me, it doesn’t look so real until you wake up the next morning and still can’t find them next to you, it’s something like they still going to come back. I pray to God to Give me the strength to accept this and continue with life normally 😭. Rest in Perfect Peace Dad.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

