LINE-UP: Chelsea Team vs Watford

Frank Lampard has released the Chelsea line-up to face Watford in the match-week 33 of the English Premier League match.

Kepa is in the goal post, as James, Zouma, Christensen, and Azpilicueta (c) man the defends.

The midfield action will be led by Kante, Barkley, and Mount, while Willian, Pulisic, and Giroud are the forwards.

The match kicks off at 20.00 (UK), 19.00 (GMT) at the Stamford Bridge.

