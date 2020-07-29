LIVE STREAM: The Seat with Kwaku Annan on Net 2 TV (July 29, 2020)

You are watching the live broadcast of The Seat with Prophet Peter Anamoh as the special guest tonight.

Hosted by Kwaku Annan, the resource person Prophet Anamoh interrogates the two festive period (christmas/easter); who forced it on the church and why.

Enjoy the live programme below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.