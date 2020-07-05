LIVE STREAMING: BBQ Mix Em Casa

You are watching the live broadcast of the BBQ Mix Em Casa event.

Artists like the duo Bruno and Marrone, Leonardo, Edson and Hudson and Os Parazim are performing.

Enjoy the virtual event below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.