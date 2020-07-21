Entertainment

Meet all the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemates

PlugTimes.com July 21, 2020
BBNaija lockdown

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates have been introduced as the show continues.

As expected, there are some interesting characters in the season 5 of the reality show.

Among them include Dorathy, Lucy, Erica, Ozo, Vee, Prince, Lilo, and Wathoni. Other housemates are Trickytee, Jochi, Brighto, Kaisha, Praise, Nengi, and Kiddwaya. Jolanibaj, Laycon, Neo, Eric, and Kazna makes the list complete.

Check out a brief profile of the BBNaija Lockdown housemates.

Big Brother Naija lockdown Ozo
Vee Big Brother Naija lockdown
Prince Big Brother Naija lockdown
Lilo Big Brother Naija lockdown
Trickytee Big Brother Naija lockdown
Lucy Big Brother Naija lockdown
Kiddwaya Big Brother Naija lockdown
Dorathy Big Brother Naija lockdown
Praise Big Brother Naija lockdown
Wathoni Big Brother Naija lockdown
Jochi Big Brother Naija lockdown
Kazna Big Brother Naija lockdown
Eric Big Brother Naija lockdown
Erica Big Brother Naija lockdown
Brightoo Big Brother Naija lockdown
Kaisha Big Brother Naija lockdown
Neo Big Brother Naija lockdown
Jolanibaj Big Brother Naija lockdown
Laycon Big Brother Naija lockdown
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
