Meet all the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemates

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates have been introduced as the show continues.

As expected, there are some interesting characters in the season 5 of the reality show.

Among them include Dorathy, Lucy, Erica, Ozo, Vee, Prince, Lilo, and Wathoni. Other housemates are Trickytee, Jochi, Brighto, Kaisha, Praise, Nengi, and Kiddwaya. Jolanibaj, Laycon, Neo, Eric, and Kazna makes the list complete.

Check out a brief profile of the BBNaija Lockdown housemates.









































Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.