Mensa Otabil, Manasseh Azure, Patrick Awuah listed among 100 Most Reputable Africans of 2020.

Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm, has released the 2020 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans. The list features 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors including; Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business. The selection Criteria are: Integrity, Visibility and Impact.

The list features 8 Ghanaians namely, Hanna Tetteh, Mensah Otabil, Kwesi Botchey, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Patrick Awuah, Ken Kweku, Fred Swaniker and Manaseh Azure Awuni.

Very prominent personalities featured in the list include: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Nigeria’s Dr. Paul Enenche, South Africa’s Prof. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu, Chancellor of the University of Pretoria and Chairman of Rothschild (SA); Guinean Economist Cellou Dalein

Diallo, and Cameroon’s Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

On Governance: the list features 2 African Presidents, one Vice President and policy makers.

On Business: South Africa’s Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Ethiopia’s Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu and Nigeria’s Folorunso Alakija are featured for their works across the Globe.

On Leadership: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Sierra Leone’s Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Ghana’s former Vice Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The above luminaries are joined by other great Africans who are celebrated for their Social Impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurship, that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

Reputation Poll, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries, is also poised to announce a new set of research on 100 Most Reputable Charity Organizations on earth.

During the announcement of the list by the incoming African Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee/Member of the Board, Ms. Beldina Auma, Chair Emeritus, World Bank Group-IMF African Society and President of SCIP-International, LLC, made mention of the Organizations’ continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, organizations and brands that consistently impact lives positively around the world and in Africa.

More details are available on www.reputationpoll.com

It is important to note that the ranking is in alphabetical order.

1. Abdessattar Ben Moussa || President, Tunisian Human Rights League

2. Abiy Ahmed || Prime Minister, Ethiopia

3. Acha Leke || Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

4. Achille Mbembe || Political Scientist

5. Adama Gorou (Adams) || Human Potential Catalyst

6. Agnes Kalibata || President, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa

7. Akinwumi Adesina Dr. || President, African Development Bank

8. Amadou Diaw || Founder, Forum de Saint Louis

9. Amadou Gallo || Managing Director NBA Africa

10. Amadou Mahtar Ba || Executive Chairman, AllAfrica Global Media Inc.

11. Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner, African Union Commission

12. Amina C. Mohamed || Cabinet Secretary, Kenya

13. Angélique Kidjo || Musician

14. Anna Kajumulo Tibaijuka || Member of Parliament, Tanzania

15. Anne Makinda || Politician

16. Anthony Navo Jnr || Founder, African Young Voices

17. Arikana Chihombori Quao.Dr || Educator, Policy Leader

18. Asha-Rose Migiro || Diplomat

19. Ashish Thakkar || Founder Mara Group

20. Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo || Businesswoman.

21. Belay Begashaw || DG, The Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa

22. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || Entrepreneur

23. Bineta Diop || Founder, Femmes Africa Solidarité Senegal

24. Carlos Lopes || Economist

25. Caster Semenya || Olympic Athlete

26. Catherine Adoyo Prof. || Professor, George Washington University

27. Cellou Dalien Diallo || Economist and Politician

28. Collen Mashawana || Philanthropist

29. Denis Mukwege || Founder, Panzi Hospital

30. Divine Ndhlukula || Managing Director, SECURICO

31. Donald Kaberuka || Board Chair, Global Fund

32. Edith Brou || Digital Entrepreneur

33. Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Clergy

34. Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum

35. Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia

36. Enenche Paul Dr || Senior Pastor, Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre

37. Fadumo Dayib || Politician

38. Fatou Bensouda || Prosecutor, ICC

39. Félix Tshisekedi || President, Democratic Republic of the Congo

40. Femi Otedola || Chair, Forte Oil PLC

41. Folorunso Alakija || Businesswoman and philanthropist

42. Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church

43. Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy, Ghana

44. Georges Rebelo Chikoti || Diplomat

45. Hafez Ghanem || Vice President, World Bank

46. Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together we build it, Libya

47. Hamadoun Touré || Executive Director, SMART Africa

48. Hanna Tetteh || Head, United Nations Office to the African Union

49. Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki || CEO, NEPAD

50. Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center

51. Isatou Alwar Graham || Lawyer and writer

52. Ishaq Usman Bello (Justice) || Chief Judge FCT Abuja

53. Jackie Chimhanzi. Dr || CEO, African Leadership Institute

54. James Alix Michel || Former President of Seychelles

55. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Former Vice Chancellor, University of Cape

Coast

56. Jelani Aliyu || Automotive Designer, General Motors

57. Jewel C. Howard Taylor.H.E || Vice President, Liberia

58. Johannes Gawaxab || Governor, Bank of Namibia

59. José Eduardo Agualusa || Journalist and writer

60. Kabirou Mbodje || Founder, Wari Group

61. Ken Kwaku .Dr || International Investment & Corporate Governance Expert

62. Kumi Naidoo || Secretary-General Amnesty International

63. Kwesi Botchwey Prof. || Former Minister of Finance Ghana and Professor,

64. Lamin Momodou Manneh || Lead, Regional Hub UNDP Africa

65. Leymah Gbowee || Founder, Gbowee Peace Foundation

66. Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary-General, Organisation Internationale de la

Francophonie

67. Lwazi Bam || CEO, Deloitte Africa

68. Macsuzy Mondon || Minister, Seychelles

69. Major Seynabou Diouf || Police United Nation

70. Manasseh Azure Awuni || Journalist

71. Margaret Blick Kigozi Prof || Consultant, UNIDO

72. Maria do Carmo Silveira || Former Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe’s

73. Mariéme Jamme || Founder, iamtheCODE

74. Matshidiso Moeti .Dr || Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO)

75. Mensa Otabil || Theologian

76. Mia Couto || Biologist and writer

77. Michelle Ndiaye || Director, Institute for Peace and Security Studies

78. Mohamed El Kettani || CEO Attijariwafa Bank

79. Mohamed ElBaradei || Law scholar and diplomat who served as Vice-President of Egypt

80. Mutahi Kagwe || Cabinet Secretary for Health, Republic of Kenya

81. Ngozi Okonjoi-Iweala. Dr || Board Chair, Gazi, Nigeria

82. Nhlamu Dlomu || Global Head of People, KPMG

83. Nobuhle Judith Dlamini Nxasana Dr. || Businesswoman and Author

84. Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University

85. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba || Director, Kenya School of Law

86. Paul Kagame H.E || President Rwanda

87. Peter Tabichi || Teacher

88. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Executive Director, UN Women

89. Precious Moloi-Motsepe Dr. || Entrepreneur

90. Shamila Batohi || Director, National Prosecuting Authority

91. Sheila Tlou || Co-Chair, Global HIV Prevention Coalition

92. Tony Ojobo .Dr || Public policy expert

93. Vera Songwe. Dr || UN Under Secretary General and Executive Director of UNECA,

94. Vincent Rague || Co-founder of Catalyst Principal Partners,

95. Wided Bouchamaoui || Co-Founder, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet,

96. Winnie Byanyima || Director UNAIDS,

97. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu Prof || Chancellor, University of Pretoria

98. Wycliffe A. Oparanya || Politician

99. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE || Mayor, Freetown, Sierra Leone

100. Zweli Mkhize Dr. || Minister, South Africa

Submitted by: Prince Akpah

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.