Mensa Otabil, Manasseh Azure, Patrick Awuah listed among 100 Most Reputable Africans of 2020.
Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm, has released the 2020 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans. The list features 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors including; Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business. The selection Criteria are: Integrity, Visibility and Impact.
The list features 8 Ghanaians namely, Hanna Tetteh, Mensah Otabil, Kwesi Botchey, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Patrick Awuah, Ken Kweku, Fred Swaniker and Manaseh Azure Awuni.
Very prominent personalities featured in the list include: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Nigeria’s Dr. Paul Enenche, South Africa’s Prof. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu, Chancellor of the University of Pretoria and Chairman of Rothschild (SA); Guinean Economist Cellou Dalein
Diallo, and Cameroon’s Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.
On Governance: the list features 2 African Presidents, one Vice President and policy makers.
On Business: South Africa’s Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Ethiopia’s Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu and Nigeria’s Folorunso Alakija are featured for their works across the Globe.
On Leadership: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Sierra Leone’s Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Ghana’s former Vice Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
The above luminaries are joined by other great Africans who are celebrated for their Social Impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurship, that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.
Reputation Poll, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries, is also poised to announce a new set of research on 100 Most Reputable Charity Organizations on earth.
During the announcement of the list by the incoming African Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee/Member of the Board, Ms. Beldina Auma, Chair Emeritus, World Bank Group-IMF African Society and President of SCIP-International, LLC, made mention of the Organizations’ continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, organizations and brands that consistently impact lives positively around the world and in Africa.
More details are available on www.reputationpoll.com
It is important to note that the ranking is in alphabetical order.
1. Abdessattar Ben Moussa || President, Tunisian Human Rights League
2. Abiy Ahmed || Prime Minister, Ethiopia
3. Acha Leke || Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
4. Achille Mbembe || Political Scientist
5. Adama Gorou (Adams) || Human Potential Catalyst
6. Agnes Kalibata || President, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa
7. Akinwumi Adesina Dr. || President, African Development Bank
8. Amadou Diaw || Founder, Forum de Saint Louis
9. Amadou Gallo || Managing Director NBA Africa
10. Amadou Mahtar Ba || Executive Chairman, AllAfrica Global Media Inc.
11. Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner, African Union Commission
12. Amina C. Mohamed || Cabinet Secretary, Kenya
13. Angélique Kidjo || Musician
14. Anna Kajumulo Tibaijuka || Member of Parliament, Tanzania
15. Anne Makinda || Politician
16. Anthony Navo Jnr || Founder, African Young Voices
17. Arikana Chihombori Quao.Dr || Educator, Policy Leader
18. Asha-Rose Migiro || Diplomat
19. Ashish Thakkar || Founder Mara Group
20. Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo || Businesswoman.
21. Belay Begashaw || DG, The Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa
22. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || Entrepreneur
23. Bineta Diop || Founder, Femmes Africa Solidarité Senegal
24. Carlos Lopes || Economist
25. Caster Semenya || Olympic Athlete
26. Catherine Adoyo Prof. || Professor, George Washington University
27. Cellou Dalien Diallo || Economist and Politician
28. Collen Mashawana || Philanthropist
29. Denis Mukwege || Founder, Panzi Hospital
30. Divine Ndhlukula || Managing Director, SECURICO
31. Donald Kaberuka || Board Chair, Global Fund
32. Edith Brou || Digital Entrepreneur
33. Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Clergy
34. Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum
35. Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia
36. Enenche Paul Dr || Senior Pastor, Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre
37. Fadumo Dayib || Politician
38. Fatou Bensouda || Prosecutor, ICC
39. Félix Tshisekedi || President, Democratic Republic of the Congo
40. Femi Otedola || Chair, Forte Oil PLC
41. Folorunso Alakija || Businesswoman and philanthropist
42. Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church
43. Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy, Ghana
44. Georges Rebelo Chikoti || Diplomat
45. Hafez Ghanem || Vice President, World Bank
46. Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together we build it, Libya
47. Hamadoun Touré || Executive Director, SMART Africa
48. Hanna Tetteh || Head, United Nations Office to the African Union
49. Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki || CEO, NEPAD
50. Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center
51. Isatou Alwar Graham || Lawyer and writer
52. Ishaq Usman Bello (Justice) || Chief Judge FCT Abuja
53. Jackie Chimhanzi. Dr || CEO, African Leadership Institute
54. James Alix Michel || Former President of Seychelles
55. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Former Vice Chancellor, University of Cape
Coast
56. Jelani Aliyu || Automotive Designer, General Motors
57. Jewel C. Howard Taylor.H.E || Vice President, Liberia
58. Johannes Gawaxab || Governor, Bank of Namibia
59. José Eduardo Agualusa || Journalist and writer
60. Kabirou Mbodje || Founder, Wari Group
61. Ken Kwaku .Dr || International Investment & Corporate Governance Expert
62. Kumi Naidoo || Secretary-General Amnesty International
63. Kwesi Botchwey Prof. || Former Minister of Finance Ghana and Professor,
64. Lamin Momodou Manneh || Lead, Regional Hub UNDP Africa
65. Leymah Gbowee || Founder, Gbowee Peace Foundation
66. Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary-General, Organisation Internationale de la
Francophonie
67. Lwazi Bam || CEO, Deloitte Africa
68. Macsuzy Mondon || Minister, Seychelles
69. Major Seynabou Diouf || Police United Nation
70. Manasseh Azure Awuni || Journalist
71. Margaret Blick Kigozi Prof || Consultant, UNIDO
72. Maria do Carmo Silveira || Former Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe’s
73. Mariéme Jamme || Founder, iamtheCODE
74. Matshidiso Moeti .Dr || Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO)
75. Mensa Otabil || Theologian
76. Mia Couto || Biologist and writer
77. Michelle Ndiaye || Director, Institute for Peace and Security Studies
78. Mohamed El Kettani || CEO Attijariwafa Bank
79. Mohamed ElBaradei || Law scholar and diplomat who served as Vice-President of Egypt
80. Mutahi Kagwe || Cabinet Secretary for Health, Republic of Kenya
81. Ngozi Okonjoi-Iweala. Dr || Board Chair, Gazi, Nigeria
82. Nhlamu Dlomu || Global Head of People, KPMG
83. Nobuhle Judith Dlamini Nxasana Dr. || Businesswoman and Author
84. Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University
85. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba || Director, Kenya School of Law
86. Paul Kagame H.E || President Rwanda
87. Peter Tabichi || Teacher
88. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Executive Director, UN Women
89. Precious Moloi-Motsepe Dr. || Entrepreneur
90. Shamila Batohi || Director, National Prosecuting Authority
91. Sheila Tlou || Co-Chair, Global HIV Prevention Coalition
92. Tony Ojobo .Dr || Public policy expert
93. Vera Songwe. Dr || UN Under Secretary General and Executive Director of UNECA,
94. Vincent Rague || Co-founder of Catalyst Principal Partners,
95. Wided Bouchamaoui || Co-Founder, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet,
96. Winnie Byanyima || Director UNAIDS,
97. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu Prof || Chancellor, University of Pretoria
98. Wycliffe A. Oparanya || Politician
99. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE || Mayor, Freetown, Sierra Leone
100. Zweli Mkhize Dr. || Minister, South Africa
Submitted by: Prince Akpah
