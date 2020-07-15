Entertainment

Mzbel flaunts Elegant Mansion

PlugTimes.com July 15, 2020
Mzbel Mansion

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has shown the mansion that she lives in.

Real name Belinda Nana Ekua Amoa she proves that her hardwork in the music industry has paid off.

In the photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, the ‘Legelege’ hitmaker dons a pyjamas.

She holds a red mug and poses in front of the mansion.

Check it out:

Mzbel mansion

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

