Mzbel flaunts Elegant Mansion

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has shown the mansion that she lives in.

Real name Belinda Nana Ekua Amoa she proves that her hardwork in the music industry has paid off.

In the photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, the ‘Legelege’ hitmaker dons a pyjamas.

She holds a red mug and poses in front of the mansion.

Check it out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.